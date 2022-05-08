OPPD and Habitat Omaha 'Rock Blair' by working on improvement projects

BLAIR, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a day of service as two organizations teamed up to "Rock Blair" Saturday.

OPPD and Habitat Omaha worked together, volunteering to build and reconnect communities. Around 65 OPPD employees worked on improvement projects throughout Blair.

They were out helping homeowners tackle a variety of curb appeal and minor exterior repair projects. They also worked on park beautification efforts.

The volunteer event aims to inspire people to become actively involved in their neighborhoods and form a strong sense of community.

It was the first time the event has been held in two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

