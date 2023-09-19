OPPD, Douglas County hope to turn landfill into solar farm

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KMTV) — The State Street Landfill in Northwest Douglas County could become a solar farm.

The 160-acre dump closed in 1989 and officials say it can't be used for much.

The Omaha Public Power District said in a news release Tuesday that it's teaming up with Douglas County for the project.

If it's possible, they'd use a nearly $3.5 million grant from the Nebraska Environmental Trust to cover the additional costs of building a landfill, which would be more complicated than building elsewhere, but might see less opposition because it doesn't compete with development.

“The site has good sun exposure and is located near an existing OPPD substation, making it an ideal location for solar panels,” said OPPD President and CEO Javier Fernandez, according to the news release.

The Sierra Club of Nebraska applauds the move.

"In general we like the fact that they're adding solar," said David Corbin of the Sierra Club. "They added two gas plants, but they haven't added a lot of solar."

He said an event is coming up soon to show the benefits, including rebate and incentive options, for installing your own solar panels. That's coming up in a self-guided walking tour throughout the Dundee area.

The National Solar Tour in Omaha, put on by the Missouri Valley Group Sierra Club and the American Solar Energy Society, will be in Dundee on Oct. 7 from 11-1 p.m. at eight different locations.

The locations include Dundee Bank, Exist Green, the Dundee Community Garden and CHI Health Clinic, all on Underwood Avenue, and homes in the area. See the full list here.

