UPDATE: OPPD says power restored to customers after 'equipment failure' at substation

UPDATE 12:07

OPPD says that an equipment failure caused a power outage, which affected at least 18,000 people in southwest Douglas County and in Sarpy County. It happened at 10:17 a.m and power was restored at noon.

A spokesperson for the utility told 3 News Now that the cause was an equipment failure at a substation and power for the area was switched to another substation. OPPD also provides updates on the Storm and Outage website.

