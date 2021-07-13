OPPD provides update on power restoration efforts

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Public Power District provided an update on power restoration efforts on Tuesday after severe weather walloped the area over the weekend.

OPPD said 166,000 customers have had their power restored as of 2:20 p.m. Tuesday, out of a peak number of 188,000. It was the most outages caused by a storm in the metro in years.

According to OPPD, 15,000 customers will still need their power restored after work finishes for the day on Tuesday.

That number is expected to drop to 7,000 after Wednesday, 2,000 after Thursday and 1,000 after Friday. Work is expected to be completed on Saturday.

OPPD said 4,500 outages have been added in the last 36 hours as branches hanging on trees and structures have come down and created additional issues.

Officials said sometimes outages are more complicated and need more line and forestry crews. OPPD also said outside crews need time to travel to the area, especially crews coming from the east coast.

OPPD said the safety of their crews and contractors are a top priority and work that needs to be slowed down will be slowed down.

OPPD said there have been no incidents with OPPD crews or contractors so far.

