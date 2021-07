OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) is providing updates on power restoration efforts following a round of severe weather last weekend.

The storm knocked out power to 188,000 customers at its peak but that figure was down to about 14,000 as of earlier Wednesday.

