OPPD recommendation could raise customer rates; one organization voices concern

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In May Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) presented a recommendation to it's board of directors. It is a proposed $2 to $2.2 billion investment in new generation for the future. OPPD said it will address growth while maintaining reliability for current customers.

"Right now the recommendation is to add generation, about 100 megawatts, every year, for the foreseeable future to meet those future demands," said Jodi Baker, spokesperson for OPPD.

The proposed time frame is 2027 to 2032.

"If they approve it, we are looking at really doubling our current generation capacity, by the year 2030, so that's pretty substantial," Baker said.

But with it could come an increase in rates for current customers.

"Between the years 2027 to 2030, so we are talking you know 2, 2.5%, perhaps 3% in each of those years, nothing till that point but there certainly could be slight rate increases in the future," Baker said.

This caught the attention of Nebraska Interfaith Power and Light, a group focused on addressing climate concerns through faith and spiritual messages.

"We are very concerned about the impact that that would have on low-income customers," said Ken Winston, executive director of Nebraska Interfaith Power and Light.

Winston said he understands the need for new generation, but is concerned about the impact on the North Omaha community.

"How about investing 1% of that $2 billion in communities that have high energy burdens and helping them reduce their energy costs," Winston said.

The organization started a petition that states the result of utilizing these funds with other funds could mean a reduction in energy consumption, lower utility bills and safer, more comfortable homes.

3 News Now shared the petition with OPPD and were told the concerns have been shared with the board for review. OPPD also shared some of the services that are in place now to help customers.

"We have a bill payment assistance program, where folks might qualify and other things, we also have energy savings programs, so we encourage people to call out customer care operators and talk through some of those options that might be right for them," Baker said.

The OPPD Board of Directors will vote on the recommendation at its August 17th meeting.

