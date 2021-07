OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Omaha Public Power District says an outage is affecting 1,261 customers.

The impacted area is bound by Blondo Street on the north, Hascall Street on the south, 204th Street on the East, and 222nd Street on the west.

The estimated restoration time is 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to OPPD, a car accident is believed to be the cause of the outage.

