OPPD reports uptick in calls from utility scammers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - OPPD is reporting an increase in the number of calls from customers about suspected scammers.

The scammers are posing as OPPD employees and are threatening to disconnect customers’ power if they don’t pay up.

OPPD stressed Monday that those calls are not legitimate.

“We ask customers to hang up and dial OPPD directly at 402-536-4131 if you have any questions about your bill or payment status,” the company said in a press release.

OPPD said it has received more than two dozen calls since Friday alerting them of scammers.

