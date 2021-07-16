OPPD says it exceeded 99.5% restoration goal for Friday

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — In a press release Omaha Public Power District (OPPD) said it exceeded its Friday goal of 99.5% restoration for those customers left without power following the powerful July 10 wind event.

As of 3:30 p.m., the utility company says that fewer than 300 customers are without power, down from a peak of 188,000 when the high winds caused widespread damage in our area early Saturday morning.

Customers who lost power in the initial storm are back online. OPPD says most of the remaining 240 outages began Monday, July 12 as an after-effect of the storm. Trees, branches, and other infrastructure that were weakened in the storm system have given way since then causing more than 5,200 additional outages in total.

"We are very glad to be very close to wrapping up work to restore power to the more than 188,000 customers who were impacted by last Saturday's storm," CEO Javier Fernandez said. "This was an historic event, and we are grateful for the patience and support our customers have shown throughout the week. We're also humbled by the relentless, heroic efforts of the hundreds of women and men who helped safely restore customers' power."

OPPD and mutual aid support organizations have 925 workers still in the field as of Friday.

If you are still without power or lost power, again, and have not reported the problem, please do so as soon as possible so that OPPD is aware and can respond. You can report by visiting OPPD.com or by calling 1-800-554-OPPD (6773).

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.