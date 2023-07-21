OPPD urges caution as more homes and businesses consider solar power

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to the Omaha Public Power District more and more of it’s customers are looking into solar energy panels for their home or business.

With that rise in interest comes a warning from them about solar companies looking to take advantage of potential new customers.

OPPD says some of these solar companies may not be telling the whole truth when pitching their product to a potential customer. They say they never work with solar panel installers and if one tells you they do, that’s a red flag.

oppd staff shares some of the other things they might tell potential customers.

“you’ll never have another bill with OPPD again, we hear that one a lot," Sam Hueser, OPPD said. "They’re partnered with OPPD, or OPPD has sent them out there to help install solar on these roofs which is not true.”

If you’re considering solar power, OPPD strongly advises doing your research on the true pros and cons of solar and don’t be pressured into signing any contracts. they also recommend you get multiple bids on a solar project and never share any personal info with a salesperson.

when it comes to the right installer, OPPD says to use their trade allies. Additional information can be found here.

