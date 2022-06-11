OPPD warning of scam calls targeting customers

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — OPPD has a warning about a scam.

Customers have reported getting automated calls from someone insisting service will be disconnected for a planned outage.

These calls started on Thursday.

The scammer then asks for immediate payment to avoid interruption.

OPPD says it does not have any outages planned and would not ask for payment to avoid a planned outage.

“All in all, it's a deal where OPPD is just never going to call you and say these things and ask for your financial information. And unfortunately, there's folks that do fall victim and give their bank information,” Kevin Kerwin, OPPD customer care representative.

If you receive a call like this, report it to OPPD by calling 1-800-554-6773.

They will try to get the phone number that called you and pass it on to a company that works on shutting these numbers down one by one.

