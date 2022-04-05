OPS announces proposed changes to Code of Conduct as students share concerns

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Ke'Laun Vinson, a 6th grader at Monroe Middle school said he's seen his fair share of misbehavior from other students.

"Smoking, vaping, things like that," he said.

It's behavior that can be distracting for kids like Ke'Laun to get an education, worrying if someone may harm them while they're in class.

"Guns and stuff, that scares me," he said.

Omaha Public Schools is aware of the challenges facing the classroom. At the district’s monthly board meeting Monday night, proposed changes were announced involving how the district handles disciplinary measures.

Those changes include, but are not limited to a multi-leveled approach to disciplinary actions. Board members felt these changes will be more effective.

"Adding in interventions and responses and saying that we’re going to work with the students to make sure they change their behavior going forward I think is extremely important." Spencer Head, OPS board member said.

Ke’ Laun hopes that whatever solution is found, it makes a real difference in school for him and his classmates.

"Something that could motivate somebody or the whole world or people in this area to not do certain things," he said.

The board plans to take action on passing those changes at its next meeting, if approved they would go into effect starting next school year.

