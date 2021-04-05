OPS board to discuss the implementation of Freshman Academy

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Though many community members have spoken out against it, last month the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education approved a new program called the Freshman Academy.

They'll be discussing the implementation of that program on Monday night.

The Freshman Academy is a program that would have students begin thinking about their future careers as they're entering high school. It's slated to begin this fall.

Last month we heard from several community members who were against the program. Many parents felt they had little input on the program, while others said that 14 or 15 is too young to start choosing a career path.

After a very long discussion, the board did ultimately approve to move forward with the program, though three members did vote against it.

Among those was board member Marque Snow who said there needs to be a clear way of measuring the success of the program.

That is exactly what we're expecting to learn more about tonight, as well as the plans as to how this program will be implemented in just a few month's time.

3 News Now reporter Jessika Eidson will have more on this story on our late evening news and online.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.