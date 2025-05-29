OPS board to get presentation on Northwest High School shooting investigation next month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — We are continuing to follow up on the shooting that happened at Northwest High School last September.

After months of waiting, we have learned that the district plans to present its long-awaited investigation next month.

Joseph Wachter said Sept. 10 is a day he never wants to relive. Reporter John Brown met him and his wife while they were outside of the school waiting for his daughter.

"It was a really scary moment. You never think something like that is going to happen here at home," said Wachter;.

Police said two students were fighting in the hallway when one shot another with a gun he'd hidden in his sweatshirt. In the immediate aftermath, the district announced it would also investigate what happened and come up with steps to prevent this kind of violence.

We've checked on the progress for months. Now, the school year has ended.

"I guess that's just the parent in me wanting answers. Realistically, I don't see why it couldn't have happened in a couple weeks," said Wachter.

Wachter is pleased the school board will get insight next month, but...

"I'm frustrated because we haven't had any real answers," he said.

It's unclear if the presentation will be open to the public. We've asked about that, and about how long this has taken. But like these parents, we're still waiting for answers.

"We want to know what's being done, what can be done. It's time to have this discussion. Let's be open about it," said Wachter.

We will continue to monitor and bring you updates.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.