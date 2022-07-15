OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Five board members voted to extend Omaha Public Schools (OPS) Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan's contract through June 2025 and give her a nearly 5 percent pay raise. Parent reactions to this decision are a mixed bag.

"I just hope that with this raise, that it actually will do some good for the school, for OPS, they are struggling with keeping teachers on, with that, I hope she's able to find the staff to work with these kids," OPS parent Ashley Ellis said.

"At this point next year, I don't want to hear about staffing shortages and having to move teachers at the last minute. I do think the district needs to listen more closely to parents, administrators and teachers individually," Greg Smith said.

Under Logan's leadership, hundreds of teachers left the district this past year. To address the staffing shortages, more than 70 teachers were reassigned to other buildings, according to partners at the Omaha World-Herald.

"As teachers, there is definitely an underappreciation, we are practically treated as if we are a babysitting service most of the time," former OPS teacher Kesa Ludlow said.

Ludlow will be working at Millard in the fall and believes the district needs to find ways to help its staff.

"With all the behaviors that went on last year plus all that we went through with COVID, there was not a lot, not enough support given," Ludlow said.

Board members like Margo Juarez acknowledge these are issues that need to get addressed, but she has confidence in Dr. Logan's abilities.

"She doesn't hesitate to put forth her views on an issue. I feel that is a great strength she has, and I just feel that with going forward, our school system will continue to improve," Juarez said.

The superintendent has a lot of work to do, but she promises she'll do "what needs to be done" like securing funding to increase pay.

"The work is hard and I do need your support even if sometimes we disagree," Logan said.

Between her benefits and increased salary, Logan will get more than $516,000 this year. Her salary increase aligns with a pay raise teachers are also getting this upcoming school year.

After the teachers were reassigned to other buildings, they didn't hold back their feelings about the news, like Scott Pridie who got reassigned to Omaha South.

"I can assure you I will go to South and I will do my job, I will do the best that I can do, because I consider myself a professional. I just wish this district would treat me as professional, and at least have the decency and courtesy to talk to me about my transfers before letting it be known to others," Pridie said.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.