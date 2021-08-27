OPS bus driver shortage leading to delays on routes, sometimes by as much as an hour

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Schools (OPS) district doesn't have enough bus drivers and now students are dealing with delays getting to and from school.

The head of transportation said of the 500 bus routes, around 50 to 60 are experiencing delays with some being as long as an hour.

Because there aren't enough drivers, some drivers are combining routes to pick up all the kids that need rides.

“So when you're consolidating, either way it goes, those busses are going to be delayed,” said OPS director of transportation Trevis Sallis.

OPS said they may start providing hiring incentives to get more drivers — right now they need around 50 to 60.

