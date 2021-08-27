Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

OPS bus driver shortage leading to delays on routes, sometimes by as much as an hour

Incentives being considered to attract more drivers
items.[0].videoTitle
The Omaha Public Schools district doesn't have enough bus drivers and now students are dealing with delays getting to and from school.
Posted at 5:55 PM, Aug 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-27 18:55:47-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Schools (OPS) district doesn't have enough bus drivers and now students are dealing with delays getting to and from school.

The head of transportation said of the 500 bus routes, around 50 to 60 are experiencing delays with some being as long as an hour.

Because there aren't enough drivers, some drivers are combining routes to pick up all the kids that need rides.

“So when you're consolidating, either way it goes, those busses are going to be delayed,” said OPS director of transportation Trevis Sallis.

OPS said they may start providing hiring incentives to get more drivers — right now they need around 50 to 60.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018