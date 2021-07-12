OPS calls off summer school classes for Monday

OMAHA, NE — Due to ongoing power outages caused by Saturday morning's storm, Omaha Public Schools has canceled all summer school classes for Monday July 12th.

Programming offered by community partners at district schools has also been canceled as well as Meals2Go pick ups.

The weekend storm caused one of the biggest power outages in the metro in history. At one point more than 180,000 OPPD customers lost power. Tens of thousands still have no electricity, including several OPS school buildings.

OPS says it will determine on Monday if further cancellations will be needed past Monday.

