OPS cancels all in-person classes and activities for Wednesday; remote learning day instead

Posted at 3:43 PM, Dec 14, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — It will be a day for remote learning, not a day off, for Omaha Public School District students on Wednesday.

OPS announced the district-wide closure on Tuesday afternoon for Wednesday, when there is expected to be severe winds and weather in the metro and much of Nebraska.

This includes in-person classes and extracurricular activities tomorrow, as well as the Omaha Public Schools Foundation Kids Club.

Secondary students will begin at 8:30 a.m. and will follow a foreshortened schedule. Elementary students will start at 9 a.m.

OPS noted that teachers will be taking attendance for the live and synchronous lessons, and questions should be directed to each students' direct teachers.

