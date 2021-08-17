OPS employee facing federal porn charges

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - An Omaha Public Schools information technology employee is facing federal child porn charges.

The U.S. Attorney says 39-year-old Brandon Lanza told a user on the platform Discord about his desire to have sexual activity with a 4-year-old.

He's also accused of discussing his plan and sharing specific dates to a family member.

At a hearing, the U.S. Attorney also said Lanza sent child porn during the chats.

The defense, on the other hand, argues an ex-relative "set him up" by creating a fake Facebook profile.

If convicted, Lanza could face a prison sentence of up to 20 years and or a $250,000 fine.

Davis Middle School, where Lanza works, released the following statement:

Dear Davis Middle Staff and Families:

Our District has learned that the Douglas County Sheriff's Department recently arrested a Davis Middle School staff member. While we do not have many details that we can share, it is our understanding that the investigation does not involve any Davis Middle School students and is not related to the staff member’s employment with the District. We will continue to cooperate with our partners in local law enforcement as the investigation continues. Given the nature of the arrest, the Administration has recommended that the Board terminate the staff member’s employment at the meeting on Monday.

We are sharing this information with you as part of our commitment to open communication with our staff and families.

Thank you for your continued support of Davis Middle School and Omaha Public Schools.

Sincerely,

Boris Moore, Principal

Davis Middle School

