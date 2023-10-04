OPS holds forums amid superintendent search

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Omaha Public Schools Board of Education is continuing to gather input in the search for the next superintendent.

Two forums were held on Tuesday night. 3 News Now stopped at the one at Buena Vista High and talked to community members about what they would like to see in the next superintendent.

One person we heard from wants to see how they navigate the new school choice act, signed into law by Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen.

“Helping the school district relax about this new law. That's going to help allow people to make it easier financially for people to choose other school districts but also other paths inside school itself,” said Charles Posey who attended the forum. “I know I've told them omni behavioral health. We have several paths for the kids that are really having trouble, but I don't know what we're really doing for the kids that are just quietly frustrated.”

The last two forums are tomorrow. There is one at Westview High from 6 -7 p.m. and one at Northwest High from 7:15 - 8:15 p.m.

For more information go to ops.org/superintendentsearch.

