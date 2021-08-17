OPS: Pathways program sets students up for success

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — During Monday night’s Omaha Public Schools (OPS) board of education meeting, district representatives presented information on the proposed College and Career Academies and Pathways.

Under the program, students will take core classes along with career-focused classes students may have interests in pursuing. Board members said the program is intended to set students up for success beyond high school.

Sixteen people made public comments and many expressed their concern about the Pathways program.

Some parents said it’s too rushed for a plan that will completely change the school curriculum.

District representatives also presented on Elementary and Secondary school Emergency Relief Funds (ESSER) — federal money that is intended to help districts address the COVID-19 impact.

OPS plans to use the money for academic recovery, well being of students and staff, infrastructure for the future and community engagement.

The board is set to vote on the Academies and Pathways Program in a few weeks.

