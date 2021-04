OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Omaha Public Schools on Wednesday gave a tour of the progress happening on five new schools that are part of the 2018 bond program.

The bond program includes a new high school, middle school, and two elementary schools.

It also includes upgrades to 20 other schools.

OPS said the $409 million bond is on schedule and on budget.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.