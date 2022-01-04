OPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan selected to be featured speaker for MLK Day event

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cheryl Logan will be the featured speaker for UNMC’s and Nebraska Medicine’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration, announced UNMC on Tuesday in a press release.

As a superintendent, Dr. Logan said her role must be to collaborate with students, teachers, parents, the board of education, businesses, faith partners, and the broader community to help and serve children and families.

Dr. Logan has been superintendent of OPS since 2018. Fluent in Spanish and bilingual, she has spent much of her career in education working in school districts with a large immigrant population.

The theme of this year's MLK JR. Day celebration is “Power of Prevention: Building Healthy Communities Through Wellness and the Spirit of Giving."

“Building healthy communities is at the core of Dr. King’s legacy of social action and social change," said Ada K. Wilson, JD, vice president, inclusion and diversity and chief inclusion and diversity officer for Nebraska Medicine. "Now, more than ever, it is important for us all to take time to reflect on our individual responsibility to embrace the power of prevention, focus on our wellness and find moments to uplift those around us."

The MLK Jr. celebration will also include presentation of the Unsung Hero Award for the first time, which will be given to a Nebraska Medicine or UNMC employee who "demonstrates a positive attitude and professionalism at work; supports their local community through volunteerism, service, outreach or encouragement; champions diversity personally and professionally; and displays the ITEACH values."

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be held virtually via Zoom on Jan. 17 from noon to 1 p.m.

