ORBT fares will be free through the fall

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a statement published by Metro Transit, free fares on the rapid transit line, ORBT will be extended to fall 2021 as Metro prepares to add contactless fare options for bus, MOBY paratransit, and ORBT services.

“Metro is excited to bring contactless payment options to our system and provide our riders with more options to access transit,” said Lauren Cencic, CEO of Metro Transit. “Until then, we will continue to offer free rides on ORBT.”

The new system will include smart card and mobile app payment, and online and mobile app account management. Riders will also be able to load fares at retail vendors across the city.

An essential component of the new fare system is the addition of ticket vending machines at ORBT Stations, transit centers, and Metro’s office. Metro estimates that the ticket vending machines will be installed this fall due to delays and supply chain issues brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. The introduction of fares on ORBT will coincide with machine installation and the full launch of the new fare system.

More information will be made available in the coming months, and Metro will notify riders before fares on ORBT are introduced.

For more information visit the Metro Transit website: OMetro.com

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.