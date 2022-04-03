O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels makes a weekend stop at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Calling all car enthusiasts.

Saturday was your first chance to see a large collection of cars at the CHI Health Center.

Hundreds of cars from classic to contemporary and everything in between was on display for the O'Reilly Auto Parts World of Wheels nationwide tour.

This event features a contest with some local entries fighting for the top prize.

Organizers spoke to 3 News Now about how excited they were to see a bump in attendance for the show.

"It's great because this year there's a lot more people attendance is up we've had more car owners come in and everyone is here for some really spirited competition throughout the entire weekend," said Host Doc Riley.

World of Wheels also returned to CHI Health Center Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

