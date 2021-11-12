Organization honoring veterans locally and across the nation with wreath campaign

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Senior Veterans Inc. is a national organization but they're working to honor veterans here in Nebraska with a wreath campaign. The organization aims to place a wreath on every veteran's gravesite at Omaha National Cemetery and Fort McPherson National Cemetery.

"All cemeteries see more visitors during two different times of the year. One is memorial day and one is Christmas. Christmas is also the time of year where we give, Thanksgiving and Christmas. So the wreath is symbolic because it is a gift. It comes from the people and is placed on the gravestones during one of our most sacred holidays of the year," David Bolser, CEO and President of Senior Veterans Inc. said.

Senior Veterans Inc. is asking the public to donate to the campaign and launched their efforts on Veterans day. The group says giving on the day of honor is a great way to show thanks and respect to service members.

Wreaths will be placed on gravesites just before Christmas in a ceremony Bolser calls beautiful and says is a way to make sure those who lost their lives serving, are never forgotten.

"The volunteers are instructed to place the wreaths and salute and say the name that appears on the gravestones aloud, say it aloud because over time some of these graves haven’t been visited in years," Bolser said.

The wreaths are $15 but if you are not able to purchase one you can donate as little as $1. Bolser urges everyone to donate sooner rather than later because the wreaths are hand-made in Maine and shipped to the cemeteries.

You can donate at nebraskahonor.com