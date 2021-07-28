Organization provides free home repairs to low-income seniors

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - A local organization is investing in the community through seniors and their homes.

Project Houseworks provides free home repairs to low-income seniors. They work to provide a safe and healthy environment for residents and do a whole-house assessment to ensure they’re doing all they can.

They’re currently working on Rosie Johnson’s house. Without Project Houseworks, the repairs in Johnson's home would’ve cost thousands of dollars.

"I feel very blessed and glad I was chosen because there is some work that needed to be done that I couldn’t do," Johnson said. "I appreciate it."

They will repair the concrete in front of Johnson’s home, stair handrails, door frames, ceiling fans, and more.

To qualify for Project Houseworks’ services, you must be over 60, living in your own home, and considered low-income.

