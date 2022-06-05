Organization works with Omaha businesses to raise awareness of human trafficking

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with the "Coalition on Human Trafficking" were out Saturday in and around downtown.

The group was hoping to work with area businesses to spread awareness of the issue.

The group met at the Old Mattress Factory Bar and Grill before canvassing areas in and around downtown.

Their goal was to spread as much awareness of human trafficking as possible by putting up signage and leaving informative pamphlets for business employees.

With events set to bring in more people to the downtown area. The group wants to be sure more people can identify a potential case of human trafficking.

"If all of our efforts today can rescue one single person from human trafficking all of our efforts will be worth this. I've been with it for about four and a half years. I have met some of the survivors we have some that are part of our coalition. But again if we can rescue anyone from the scourges of slavery and human trafficking all of our efforts are worth it," Steve Heck, Coalition on Human Trafficking.

Heck says human trafficking is the second largest illegal industry in the world. It generates billions of dollars globally.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.