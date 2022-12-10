Organizations seeing more demand due to inflation: 'Remember, their neighbors are struggling'

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The holidays are a time when communities find ways to donate what they have. But with high inflation, are more people asking for help? Are organizations seeing more demand?

That happens to be the case for the Salvation Army. When it comes to asking for assistance, the need is there when it comes to food, rent and utilities assistance. The Salvation Army has seen demand across the board since the middle of the year.

"Almost a 67 percent increase in those just needing food assistance but rent and utilities assistance has reached an exceeding of 70 percent increase over the last year," Major Adam Moore of the Salvation Army said.

Help is being asked from new faces as well.

"We have seen new families who haven't reached out to the Salvation Army or any other non-profit for assistance for the very first time," Moore said.

High inflation is hitting moms like Laura Norman. Since her income is staying the same, she's relying on different organizations for support for the first time.

"To know an organization is helping me, with my light bill is like oh my gosh, that's one check off my checklist that I don't have to worry about how I'm going to end up paying that or is it going to shut off, and assistance of pantries, oh my gosh, check that off, I'm not going to worry about how we're gonna eat today," Norman said.

The Salvation Army's Winter Night Watch Program, which feeds meals and provides warm items, has served more than 100 meals per evening - which isn't a typical number they see unless it's much colder. Some of their greatest needs are items like coats, hats, gloves, socks and scarves.

"We would just encourage folks, take a moment. As they are looking at their check books, remember their neighbors are struggling as well," Moore said.

"Being able to help with someone, not in a direct way, anyone can do that," Norman said.

Share Omaha connects donors and supporters to nonprofits. It's releasing a survey to gauge how givers are feeling the pressure of inflation and the economy. For the link, click here.

