Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Organizations team up to give away tasty treats for a good cause

items.[0].videoTitle
Community lemonade stands aid local organizations
Posted at 9:56 AM, Jul 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-25 10:56:19-04

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Two organizations teamed up to give out tasty treats for a good cause on Saturday afternoon.

Summit Dental held their annual community lemonade stand with all proceeds going to the Open Door Mission.

Summit Dental locations and community members held pop-up lemonade stands all throughout the metro area.

The lemonade was free but donations were accepted.

Candace Gregory, the CEO of Open Door Mission, says she’s thankful Summit Dental is a community partner.

She adds she loves seeing kids in the area run the stands as it shows kids can make a big difference.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018