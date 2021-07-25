Organizations team up to give away tasty treats for a good cause

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Two organizations teamed up to give out tasty treats for a good cause on Saturday afternoon.

Summit Dental held their annual community lemonade stand with all proceeds going to the Open Door Mission.

Summit Dental locations and community members held pop-up lemonade stands all throughout the metro area.

The lemonade was free but donations were accepted.

Candace Gregory, the CEO of Open Door Mission, says she’s thankful Summit Dental is a community partner.

She adds she loves seeing kids in the area run the stands as it shows kids can make a big difference.

