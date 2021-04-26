'Our biggest food drive': Nelson Mandela Elementary School students give back

OMAHA, Neb. — A small school is making a big impact. The students at Nelson Mandela Elementary School recognized the food insecurity problem in the community and decided to do something about it.

Over 13,000 canned items, non-perishable items and other goods were donated by the small private school of 235 students.

"This is definitely the biggest food drive," Principal Genevive Core said.

Core said not only has this been the biggest food drive they've ever had, but the most meaningful as well.

"Just like they've been resilient through this whole pandemic to be here at school and to learn, something with giving to others and being of service to others," she said.

The students on the school's leadership team, or the Scholar Leadership Council, organized the event because on what they were seeing around them during the pandemic.

"People have lost their jobs and money's been tight, and they can't afford to provide for their children and their families. With this food drive, we can help them replenish their health," fifth-grader and Scholar Leadership Council member Ira Anderson said.

All items collected will be donated to the Food Bank for the Heartland.