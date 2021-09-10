'Our hearts are broken,' thousands line Omaha streets in support of Cpl. Page

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thousands in the Omaha area came to one specific spot downtown to see Corporal Daegan Page’s procession, thank him for his service and to show his family support.

“I think it’s going to at least give them the sense that they’re not in it alone,” said Betty Johnston, who stood in the procession line.

As Cpl. Page made the turn from Abbott Drive to 10th Street, hundreds stood along the sidewalk.

“Can't imagine what they’re going through, but this is one thing maybe we can do for them,” said Johnston.

Betty Johnston and a few others from the Griswold, Iowa area know the family personally.

“In fact, we were supposed to go out to lunch with the grandma and grandpa that day and so we kind of had the duty to tell the friends in the Griswold area,” said Johnston.

SEE MORE: Family of Omaha marine killed in Kabul share thanks for community support; friends mourn

Family of Omaha marine killed in Kabul share thanks for community support; friends mourn

Plenty of others were strangers to Corporal Page's family, but still wanted to come by. In fact, some waited hours.

“He’s one of our own even though we don't know him personally, but he’s one of ours,” said Mary Beth Sueppel-Hewitt.

With flags hanging off his shoulders and American Flag-themed socks on his feet, Ron Roen was decked out head to toe in red, white and blue.

“I think it’s so important to show the flag and to represent the ultimate sacrifices and the sacrifices made by our countrymen and women,” said Roen.

As for Wynn Brabazon, she took the loss hard and is using Friday as a bit of a lesson to her two young children.

“I just want to have, be able to instill in them respect for those that serve our country and hopefully they pass that along later on in their lives,” Brabazon said.

And while Page went by, those crowds in the 10th and Abbott area, which included Offutt Air Force Base service members, we’re holding flags and had hands placed over their hearts, giving corporal page one final salute.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.