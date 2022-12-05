Our Lady of Guadalupe celebrating 103rd year in South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands is inviting community members to an event that shares the history of a well-known South Omaha church.

The event will take place on Dec. 9 after an evening church service at Our Lady of Guadalupe Art Center.

This showcase also includes photographs, newspapers and many other archives to ring in the 103rd anniversary of the church.

The Mexican American Historical Society of the Midlands

