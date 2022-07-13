OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A special piece of art is now part of the Saint Vincent de Paul garden.

The new outdoor murals overlook the pantry garden on the south side of 21st and Leavenworth.

The dedication took place Wednesday morning.

"We've always wanted something to illustrate what our volunteers do and to brighten our spot, as we've done every year added something different. So, we're really pleased to have these beautiful murals here to remind us what we do," said Joni Ballion, an organizer of the garden.

The artist who created and gifted the murals is Michael Giron.

"These murals reflect the beauty of the people who bring life to the space before these gray walls," Giron said in a statement.

