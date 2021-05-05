Watch
Outdoor sports complex planned in Valley

Posted at 7:03 PM, May 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-04 20:03:54-04

ELKHORN, Neb. (KMTV) - Young athletes will soon have a new place to play sports.

Elkhorn Athletic Association is partnering with MD West One to open an outdoor sports complex near 264th and Ida in Valley with hopes of being ready in fall 2022.

Phase one of the construction will produce eight baseball and softball fields, four turfed soccer fields, an open field, and concession stands.

The estimated cost is $23 million. Future development will add another eight ball fields.

"This will provide opportunities for athletes and families from sports organizations across the region to have access to these much-needed facilities," said Jason McDonald, the chairman of the Elkhorn Athletic Association's board.

