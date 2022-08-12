Outlandia festival promises big musical acts and an even bigger venue

BELLEVUE, Neb (KMTV) — There have been some amazing music festivals in and around Omaha this summer and Thursday night folks were setting up for what could be one of the biggest festivals to come to the metro.

“There has never been a property like this around here hosting a festival. A lot of people don’t know we bought the old Salvation Army Camp. Which is another 170 acres we added to Falconwood,” said Brandon Miller, owner of Falconwood Park.

This weekend, Falconwood Park is going to be home to the first ever Outlandia music festival.

The festival will feature 11 musical acts headlined by the band Wilco and some of the biggest names in Omaha’s music scene have been on hand to help put it all together.

“They have worked for 1%, worked for Maha, worked for Hullabaloo and we are all coming together to try and create the next coolest biggest festival in the midwest,” said Miller.

The festival is bringing all the amenities you need to have a great time but there are some things festival goers will want to remember before they head out.

“Definitely be cognizant of the fact that we are in a very dry period right now. Wear your shoes, I know people at festivals like to go barefoot but this is a lot of terrain and a large space. Wear sunscreen, it's gonna be hot, you can refill your water bottles and everything at a water refill station. And really stay hydrated and stay happy,” said Miller

It's a lot of pressure to put on such a big event but Miller said he is confident in his crew and hopes that after this weekend Outlandia will be up there with the other great events that have made their way to the metro.

“Omaha has had a lot of great events, we just hope to be up there with them and be one of the biggest,” said Miller.

Tickets are still available for Outlandia and organizers say they can be purchased online or at the festival.

