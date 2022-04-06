Watch
Outlandia Music Festival bringing big acts to Bellevue's Falconwood Park this summer

Posted at 5:29 PM, Apr 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-06 18:29:53-04

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — It’s going to be a music-filled summer in the metro.

Outlandia, a brand new festival, takes the stage at Falconwood Park in Bellevue this August.

Twelve acts will perform across two days, including alternative rock bands Wilco and The National.

Organizers are excited about pulling off the first year successfully and hope to continue for years to come.

It’s a big event for Falconwood Park, which was badly damaged during the floods of 2019.

“We want it to be a show that you’d travel out of town for. So a lot of food trucks, a lot of fun games to play, a lot of great bands, a lot of great drinks and food, and a great environment. The park is fantastic. It’s perfectly suited for this event. So excited to see thousands and thousands of people celebrating great music and great food," said Tyler Owen, co-founder of Outlandia Music Festival.

The festival takes place August 12 and 13. Single-day tickets start at $79 and can be purchased online here.

Kids five years old and under get in for free.

See the full lineup below.

