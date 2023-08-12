Outlandia Music Festival returns to Bellevue for year two

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) - — Indie and alternative music lovers rejoice. It's time to get your groove on at the second annual Outlandia Music Festival.

"We started Outlandia two years ago with the idea of being able to provide a great musical experience with camping," Tyler Owen, co-founder said.

Stay no farther than the campgrounds. The festival is offering camping this year to give fans a more convenient experience.

"Currently there isn't something like this in the market," Owen said. "There isn't a festival that has camping, with all the forests and the trees. It's just a gorgeous spot. We thought we'd offer something different," he said.

Of course, there's also the music! There's a total of twelve bands that run through Saturday night. Officials are ready to notify people via loudspeaker and social media if weather takes a turn.

"I'm hoping for really nice weather. It's a great campus. This is one of the best properties," Owen said.

Free water will be available around the campground to keep people cool rain or shine. Or you can support local and national food vendors.

Ecreamery Ice Cream and Cookies located in Dundee is only one out of the many local businesses at the festival.

"We just like the atmosphere and we want to share our ice cream and cookies with everyone," Brienne North, an employee, said.

Some new options for people to enjoy include vegan raspberry ice cream.

"Seeing them walk around with our products is probably the best thing," North said.

The last band plays Saturday at 9:30 p.m.

