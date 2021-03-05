Outlook Nebraska helps visually impaired individuals stay active

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Who needs sight when you've got determination?

"I’ve always been athletic and not afraid of trying new things so I just like skiing. I say just go for it, what's the worst that can happen...you fall down," said Molly Troxel, a visually impaired skier with Outlook Nebraska.

Outlook Nebraska has been bringing their members skiing for the past five years, and every year they said they get more confident and capable.

Outlook Nebraska team members said just because a person has an impairment that should not prevent them from enjoying the many activities Nebraska has to offer.

So they just hop on and rise above any difficulties or challenges.

"We've gone rock wall climbing, paddle boarding, scuba diving, we do a baseball game...pretty much everything you might not imagine someone who is visually impaired doing. We find a way to make it happen," said Megan Mackie, Community Outreach Specialist with Outlook Nebraska.

Finding a way is what Mackie said brings her back year after year.

Downhill skiing is helping them fight an uphill battle and changing the way people see them and the way they view themselves.

As with most groups, volunteers are hard to find.

Outings like these are special because they needed volunteers who can also ski.

Outlook Nebraska does tons of activities and can always use a variety of volunteers.

Visit their website for more information at https://www.outlookne.org/.

