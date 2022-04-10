Outlook Nebraska plays the inclusive game 'Beep kickball' with the visually impaired

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Although some things may look and sound different. The game of beep kickball is just as engaging, challenging and fun as the more common version.

“This is a beeping ball and it's for the fielders mainly so that they automatically track the ball,” said coach Glen Wragge.

The group Outlook Nebraska works to give the visually impaired the same experiences those of us with sight enjoy.

“We've done standup paddleboarding, bowling, rock climbing (and a) ropes course,” said coach Mike Messerole.

And they're not afraid to go big.

“We actually got together and rode a mechanical bull, I rode a mechanical bull,” said Outlook Nebraska employee Mortel Crawford Sr.

No matter the type of event, the focus is on personal growth and development.

Most of us learn these traits through sports. The coaches say giving this opportunity to the visually impaired gives everyone the chance to see them fully.

“It was really fun. I had conversations with all of them and to have this experience it was really good,” said player helper Anthony Rongisch.

“The fun part is when they really fall in love or have a passion for something that we do and they want to do it again and again and then you can really see growth with them and their self-confidence in their ability to do the activity or the sport,” said Messerole.

“I would definitely recommend it because it's fun and worthwhile,” said player Camille O'Neill.

For more information on the group, check out Outlook Nebraska’s website.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.