OutNebraska honors Pride Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — June is Pride Month and cities across the United States will hold events over the next 30 days to recognize and celebrate the LGBTQ+ community.

With those events comes important dialogue and conversation about equality.

Heartland Pride will hold pride parades in July this year due to the pandemic.

Youth Pride will be on July 9 at Baxter Arena. The annual Pride Parade will be on July 10, starting in the Old Market.

3 News Now reporter Kent Luetzen sat down with OutNebraska's executive director to talk about how the organization is honoring Pride Month.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.