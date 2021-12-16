Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Over 10 pounds of fentanyl seized by Seward County Sheriff's Office

items.[0].image.alt
Photo courtesy of the Seward County Sheriff's Office
A portion of the drug seizure executed by the Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force, which located 10.5 pounds of the highly potent narcotic Fentanyl and 30 pounds of marijuana on Dec. 8.
Seward County Sheriff's Office Fentanyl Seizure 3
Seward County Fentanyl Seizure 2
Seward County Fentanyl Seizure 1
Seward County Sheriff's Office Seizure of Fentanyl 4
Posted at 2:10 PM, Dec 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-16 15:28:33-05

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Seward County Sheriff's Office released information regarding a notable drug seizure that occurred on Dec. 8.

Last Wednesday, a car hauler tractor trailer was pulled over during a traffic stop while it was headed eastbound on 1-80. The Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force deputies became suspicious of a Chevrolet Trailblazer and its paperwork, one of eight vehicles that were being transported on the tractor trailer.

When it was unloaded and inspected, deputies found that three of four tires on the Trailblazer were packed with drugs.

The vehicle was taken to a local repair shop and upon further inspection, 30 pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were unpacked from within the Trailblazer's tires.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not arrested in connection with the contraband seized from the vehicle.

However, a follow-up investigation into the illicit drugs led investigators to arrest three individuals in Ohio who were not named, and $25,000, as well as an AK-47, were seized.

Earlier this year, a driver traveling on 1-80 through Dawson County was arrested in possession of 11 pounds of fentanyl plus a small amount of marijuana, which is enough fentanyl to kill about 2.5 million people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018