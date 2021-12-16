Over 10 pounds of fentanyl seized by Seward County Sheriff's Office

SEWARD, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the Seward County Sheriff's Office released information regarding a notable drug seizure that occurred on Dec. 8.

Last Wednesday, a car hauler tractor trailer was pulled over during a traffic stop while it was headed eastbound on 1-80. The Seward County HSI CITF-W Task Force deputies became suspicious of a Chevrolet Trailblazer and its paperwork, one of eight vehicles that were being transported on the tractor trailer.

When it was unloaded and inspected, deputies found that three of four tires on the Trailblazer were packed with drugs.

The vehicle was taken to a local repair shop and upon further inspection, 30 pounds of marijuana and 10.5 pounds of fentanyl were unpacked from within the Trailblazer's tires.

The driver of the tractor trailer was not arrested in connection with the contraband seized from the vehicle.

However, a follow-up investigation into the illicit drugs led investigators to arrest three individuals in Ohio who were not named, and $25,000, as well as an AK-47, were seized.

Earlier this year, a driver traveling on 1-80 through Dawson County was arrested in possession of 11 pounds of fentanyl plus a small amount of marijuana, which is enough fentanyl to kill about 2.5 million people, according to the Drug Enforcement Administration.

