Over 100 students recognized during Partnership 4 Kids graduation celebration

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Despite the odds, they found academic success. More than 100 students were recognized for their effort by organizers of a program designed to help them.

Partnership 4 Kids held a graduation celebration at Metro Community College's south campus Tuesday.

It featured 121 high school and college graduates, along with their families, mentors, and community supporters.

They included Francisco Lopez, who started in the program when he was in kindergarten.

He's now two weeks away from becoming the first college graduate in his family.

He says he hopes other kids can learn from his academic success.

"It is possible for an individual just like themselves to be a graduate from high school, to graduate from a bachelor's program and even go on to grad school, law school or a medical school," said Lopez.

Lopez is a double major in criminal justice and Spanish and is on a pre-law track.

His was just one of many success stories — and 3 News Now morning anchor Serese Cole had the honor of emceeing the event.

