Over $19,000 in grants given to Omaha associations and organizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert awarded more than $91,000 in grants to neighborhood associations and community organizations on Friday.
Grants are awarded each spring to qualifying organizations that are registered and listed in the Neighborhood Association Directory.
The Mayor’s Grants staff as well as Keep Omaha Beautiful, representatives of the planning, parks and police departments review the applications.
“Omaha is a city of strong neighborhoods, each with unique characteristics and needs,” said Stothert. “We can do many great things together to make our neighborhoods strong and safe for everyone.”
See the list of organizations that received grants below:
- AkSarBen Neighborhood Assn: $3,483
- Bemis Park: $5,000
- BFF, Inc: $2,200
- Elkhorn Garden Club: $399
- Field Club North: $5,000
- Free Farm: $5,000
- Gifford Park Neighborhood: $3,630
- Highlander Neighborhood Association: $5,000
- Hillsborough Neighborhood Association:$5,000
- inCOMMON:$5,000
- Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association: $5,000
- Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association: $3,060
- Morton Meadows Neighborhood Association: $5,000
- Omaha Coalition of Citizen Patrols: $3,729
- Omaha Sunflower Co-operative: $4,180
- Peony Park Neighborhood Association: $5,000
- Prairie Lane Neighborhood Association: $4,095
- Rainbow Gardens: $3,789
- Seventy-Five North Revitalization Group: $3,798
- Sicula Italia Foundation: $5,000
- South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance: $5,000
- The Union for Contemporary Arts: $3,800
- Westwood Heights Neighborhood Association: $500
