Over $19,000 in grants given to Omaha associations and organizations

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert awarded more than $91,000 in grants to neighborhood associations and community organizations on Friday.

Grants are awarded each spring to qualifying organizations that are registered and listed in the Neighborhood Association Directory.

The Mayor’s Grants staff as well as Keep Omaha Beautiful, representatives of the planning, parks and police departments review the applications.

“Omaha is a city of strong neighborhoods, each with unique characteristics and needs,” said Stothert. “We can do many great things together to make our neighborhoods strong and safe for everyone.”

See the list of organizations that received grants below:



AkSarBen Neighborhood Assn: $3,483

$3,483 Bemis Park: $5,000

$5,000 BFF, Inc: $2,200

$2,200 Elkhorn Garden Club: $399

$399 Field Club North: $5,000

$5,000 Free Farm: $5,000

$5,000 Gifford Park Neighborhood: $3,630

$3,630 Highlander Neighborhood Association: $5,000

$5,000 Hillsborough Neighborhood Association :$5,000

:$5,000 inCOMMON: $5,000

$5,000 Joslyn Castle Neighborhood Association: $5,000

$5,000 Minne Lusa Neighborhood Association: $3,060

$3,060 Morton Meadows Neighborhood Association: $5,000

$5,000 Omaha Coalition of Citizen Patrols: $3,729

$3,729 Omaha Sunflower Co-operative: $4,180

$4,180 Peony Park Neighborhood Association: $5,000

$5,000 Prairie Lane Neighborhood Association: $4,095

$4,095 Rainbow Gardens: $3,789

$3,789 Seventy-Five North Revitalization Group: $3,798

$3,798 Sicula Italia Foundation: $5,000

$5,000 South Omaha Neighborhood Alliance: $5,000

$5,000 The Union for Contemporary Arts: $3,800

$3,800 Westwood Heights Neighborhood Association: $500

