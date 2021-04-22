Over 30 local businesses cited for selling alcohol to a minor

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - Several local law enforcement agencies carried out alcohol compliance checks in Douglas and Sarpy counties earlier this month.

Authorities conducted checks at 357 businesses and cited 31 for selling alcohol to a minor.

Of the 357 businesses, they found that 42 percent did check for identification but 58 percent did not.

The checks were done on April 9-10 and April 16-17.

Participating agencies included the Bellevue Police Department, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the LaVista Police Department, the Omaha Police Department, the Papillion Police Department, the Ralston Police Department, and the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

The compliance checks were part of Project Extra Mile, a statewide network of community partnerships in Nebraska working to prevent and reduce alcohol-related harms.

Full results of the compliance checks can be found below. The data can also be accessed by clicking here.

