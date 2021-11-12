Over 500 new COVID-19 cases in Douglas County since Wednesday; four additional deaths

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Douglas County Health Department reported 525 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday along with four additional deaths.

The total number of positive cases reported since March of 2020 is 89,765.

According to the health department, the four new COVID-19 related deaths involve an unvaccinated man in his 20s, a man in his 50s and one in his 60s who were vaccinated, and an unvaccinated woman in her 60s.

The number of COVID-19-related deaths in Douglas County now totals 844.

See more data from the health department below.

According to the most recent local hospital report received yesterday (Thursday) afternoon, medical and surgical beds were at 92% occupancy with 108 staffed beds available and adult ICU beds were occupied at a 92% rate with 22 staffed beds available.

There were 192 individuals hospitalized who have been diagnosed with COVID-19, with 65 of them receiving adult ICU level care.

Five pediatric patients were confirmed among those hospitalized.

There were three additional COVID-19 persons of interest (generally waiting for test results) to report, and all of them were adults.

Thirty-three individuals who were confirmed or suspected of having COVID-19 were on ventilators.

