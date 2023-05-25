Over 8,000 flags planted for veterans at Omaha cemetery ahead of Memorial Day

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Hundreds of volunteers planted 8,500 American flags on Wednesday morning, ahead of Memorial Day.

Each veteran buried at Westlawn-Hillcrest Cemetery receives a flag.

It's the 15th year of the Memorial Day Flag Project, organized by Centennial Lodge 326 and Navy Veteran Carl Diamond.

3 News Now Anchor Zach Williamson was there to speak with the volunteers.

“A veteran never dies until they're forgotten. So we're trying to remember all these veterans because a lot of them don't have family in Omaha or there's no family left alive to remember. Because there's people out here from the Civil War, Spanish-American War and they just don't have family in town anymore to remember them. So this is an important project,” said an attendee.

Zach will share the full story of the annual event and the people behind it in Mission: Service next week.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.