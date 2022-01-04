Over Easy Restaurant is closed to due burst water pipes

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Frozen pipes burst water through the kitchen and dining room of the Over Easy Restaurant on Monday.

"The leak got pretty extensive pretty quickly. It led to six inches of water on our floor, shooting out of the walls and ceiling," said Nick Bartholomew, owner of Over Easy Restaurant.

Leaving him no choice but to close its doors after eight years in their current location.

He says crews were on the scene within 30 minutes. Although bad, he says their fast response, minimized the damage they could have had.

"It looks like some of those walls will have to be cut out a little bit and repainted and put back once we make sure all of the electricity is sound," adds Bartholomew.

They have tons of professional-grade fans throughout to help dry out the flooring.

Experts say along with keeping an eye on old pipes, you also have to do preventive maintenance on all pipes as cold weather and its effects are unpredictable.

"Make sure it is going to be warmer in those areas where you have a sink, open up your cabinets to allow heat from the home to get to those cabinet areas to help proven any type of frozen P traps," said Joe Fitzgerrald, Home Comfort Advisor at American Rooter.

Batholomew says they expect to be closed for a month or two.

If you want to support them during this time, they will have gift cards available for purchase to use when the restaurant is back up and running.

For more information, you can visit overeasyomaha.com

