Overnight disturbance involving off duty police ends with two dead in South Omaha

Two men are dead, after two off-duty police officers discharged their firearms while responding to a disturbance near S 32nd and L St.

The two officers were working an off-duty job at a nearby business.

The two officers responded to a disturbance in a nearby alleyway around 2 a.m.

Two adult males were in an SUV when they were hit the gunfire, the two men were taken to Nebraska Medicine where they later died from their injuries.

Omaha Police identified them as 26-year-old Fernando Rodriguez-Juarez, and 28-year-old Jonathan Hernandez-Rosales.

Police told us an initial investigation led to the discovery of a handgun inside of the SUV.

The two off duty officers were not hurt.

Nearby neighbors said they were shocked to hear about the shooting.

Police added that due to the off-duty nature the officers were working in, body worn camera footage is limited. Detectives are using area business surveillance footage to investigate.

The two officers involved are currently on paid leave as they wait to be interviewed on a later day.

Omaha police chief Todd Schmaderer released a statement saying:

"The Omaha Police Department is committed to transparency, and our detectives with the assistance of two outside agencies are working diligently to collect all available evidence, I ask for the public's patience as this investigation unfolds."

