Overnight shooting leaves two dead in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Two men died in an overnight shooting, Omaha Police announced on Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the area of North 24th and Emmett just before 3 a.m. for a Shot Spotter activation. After arriving, officers found two men suffering from apparent gunshot injuries.

One of the men died on scene while the other later died at Nebraska Medical Center.

The victims were identified as 27-year-old Loklok Thok and 24-year-old Duop Tang Deng.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at (402) 444-STOP, at www.omahacrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app. Tips leading to an arrest in a homicide are eligible for up to a $25,000 reward.

